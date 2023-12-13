The Wizards and Capitals are reportedly set to have new homes, as owner Ted Leonsis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin are expected to meet

The sports culture of Washington, D.C. gets overlooked for obvious reasons, but it is an important aspect of the city's identity. Hence, the impending departure of both the Wizards and Capitals is going to cut deep for many residents and fans.

“It's happening. The Caps and the Wizards are expected to leave D.C. for Northern Virginia,” 7News DC's Scott Abraham reported on Tuesday. “Sources tell 7News DC that {owner} Ted Leonsis will be attending an event at Potomac Yard tomorrow alongside Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. It will start at 9 a.m.”



This is a sad day for locals who have seen both franchises competitively decline in recent years, particularly the Wizards (Capitals are doing well in 2023). The team is 3-19, with no signs of hope on the horizon. The Caps have been far more successful and finally got over the hump in 2017-18 to capture their first Stanley Cup.

While the D.C. area grieves, this expected move to Alexandria, Virginia will ideally be rejuvenating for the organizations as a whole. It will be a huge adjustment, but this has been a long time coming for the “Mother of States.”

For the past several years, it seems as if Virginia is always linked to a potential new sports franchise. It nearly poached the Kings from Sacramento and has also been floated as a possible MLB destination. For the first time since the ABA's Virginia Squires took the court, a major basketball team is due to finally return.

But do not expect Wizards and Capitals supporters to celebrate this monumental move. Losing a team you have invested in and grown up with is the most painful fate a fan can endure. Ted Leonsis just made a lot of enemies in Washington D.C., if he hadn't already.