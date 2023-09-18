No team had as busy an offseason as the Washington Wizards. The Wizards new front office, led by president of basketball operations Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins, did what the previous regime never wanted to in the nation's capital: blow it up.

They traded away the face of their franchise, Bradley Beal, to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six future second-round picks, and a couple of first-round pick swaps with the Suns. Soon after, they shipped Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that included Jordan Poole and a protected 2030 first-round pick. They also traded Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal that netted the Wizards Tyus Jones and the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In that draft, the Wizards also moved up one spot from eighth to seventh overall to get their guy in French forward Bilal Coulibaly.

The crazy part is that isn't the last of the moves the Wizards made this offseason. It was an eventful offseason to be sure. But that doesn't mean they're done making moves. The aftermath of their busy offseason has left a roster that looks less like a basketball team and more like an amalgamation of intriguing players that may not have room for anybody. They have consolidation trades they need to make. What could those trades look like?

Trade 1: Tyus Jones and Daniel Gafford to Boston Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon, Luke Kornet, and 2024 First-Round Pick (Top-20 Protected)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For the Celtics, this trade makes a lot of sense. Is it a bit pricy? Yes, but this was a Celtics team that was already short on playmaking before they traded arguably their best playmaker in Marcus Smart.

Jones meanwhile, is one of the better floor generals in the entire NBA. Add insurance for Robert Williams III in the form of Daniel Gafford and this makes a lot of sense for the Celtics. Additionally, with Malcolm Brogdon reportedly unhappy, moving the veteran guard to the Wizards might not be a bad idea, as they can retain key reserve pieces like Jones and Gafford in return.

Boston, in addition to their own first rounder, owns the Golden State Warriors' 2024 first rounder, which is top-4 protected. Either of these picks can be included in a potential trade.

Highest AST/TO ratio, last season (min. 200 assists): 1. Tyus Jones – 5.64

2. Monte Morris 5.43

3. Kevon Looney – 4.60

4. Chris Paul – 4.60

5. Mike Conley – 4.37

6. Tyrese Haliburton – 4.15

7. Tre Jones – 4.07

8. Cory Joseph – 3.88 3 of the top 8 now play for the Dubs. pic.twitter.com/7jKT8spzZc — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) July 3, 2023

The name of the game for the Washington Wizards, however, is asset accumulation. They're playing for the future, not right now like the Celtics are. For all the moves the Wizards made this offseason, the only first-round pick they added to their docket was the 2030 top-20 protected first they got from the Warriors. That's a nice pick to add, but it looks like a fake first that seems unlikely to convey.

A late first isn't much to brag about, but good players pop from that range all the time. That pick will help the Wizards compete more than Tyus Jones would, as good a player that Tyus Jones is. Jones just isn't on the Wizards' timeline. A first-round pick is. It seems more likely that Jones would go for multiple second-round picks than a late first, but there is sure to be a heavy market for Jones that will only gain steam at the trade deadline in February. The Wizards could very well walk away from the deadline with a first for Jones.

Plus, the Wizards can then deal Brogdon to a third team in an attempt to accumulate more assets for the future.

Trade 2: Delon Wright to Milwaukee Bucks for Grayson Allen and 2 2nd Round Picks

This trade fills a similar need as the Tyus Jones deal for the Wizards: they get more assets. Second-round picks don't have the cache of a first-round pick but they still can be valuable- and the Blazers' second that Milwaukee owns is one of the more valuable second-round picks out there. That pick is likely going to wind up in the low 30s after the Blazers trade Damian Lillard. So, adding that pick and another second for an impending free agent makes a ton of sense for the Wizards.

For the Bucks, Delon Wright is just a really solid player who adds depth to an aging roster. He's a tenacious perimeter defender who could play alongside Jrue Holiday and form arguably the best defensive backcourt in the entire NBA. With Grayson Allen's struggles there and the acquisition of Malik Beasley in free agency, Allen's skillset is a bit redundant now in Milwaukee. Milwaukee is not only a title contender *now* but under pressure to do so *now.* Wright would help that pursuit.

Conclusion

The Washington Wizards' summer was very busy. Their fall and winter could be too. There are still pieces they have that could fetch valuable future pieces in return. Players like Tyus Jones and Delon Wright need to be monitored to see if their services could help a contender win a title in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.