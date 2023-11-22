The Washington Wizards take on the Charlotte Hornets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Washington Wizards visit the Charlotte Hornets for the third game between these two teams this season. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Wizards-Hornets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Wizards have won just two games this season, and they are currently riding a six-game losing streak. However, one of their wins came against the Hornets. In wo games against Charlotte this season, the Wizards are led by Kyle Kuzma. He is averaging 25.0 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. Danilo Gallinari, and Corey Kispert are both scoring 13.5 points per game in the two contests, but nobody else is higher than that. As a team, the Wizards have put up 249 total points against the Hornets.

The Hornets are 4-9 this season, but they are coming off a very solid overtime win against the Boston Celtics. That win ended a four-game losing streak, so they will look to build off that. Against the Wizards this season, LaMelo Ball leads the team with 29.5 points per game. He has also grabbed 5.0 rebounds, and dished 6.5 assists per game. Gordon Hayward is scoring 22.5 points per game against the Wizards, and he has seven total steals in the two games. Mark Williams has had an excellent two games against Washington. He is averaging 17.5 points, and 15.5 rebounds.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Hornets Odds

Washington Wizards: +4.5 (-114)

Charlotte Hornets: -4.5 (-106)

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards-Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are 10th in the NBA in points scored per game. The reason they are 2-11 is because of their defense. This means the Wizards will need to keep up on offense. In two games against the Hornets this season, Washington scored 132 points, and 117 points. Charlotte gives up 122.2 points per game this season, so the Wizards should be able to score in this game, as well. If the Wizards can put up the same type of games they have had against the Hornets, they should be able to cover this spread.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

LaMelo Ball is having a great season, and he will be the reason the Hornets cover the spread. He is scoring 25.3 points per game on the season to go along with 5.6 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. However, in the last eight games, Ball has scored 30+ points six times. In the other two games, Ball scored 25 and 28 points, respectively. The Wizards do not play good defense, so Ball should be able to take advantage of that again and lead the team to another win over Washington. As long as he continues to perform as he has been, the Hornets will play well around him and cover the spread.

The Wizards give up the second-most points per game this season. They are riding a six-game losing streak, and have given up 120 points in four of those six games. Washington is also coming off a game in which they allowed 142 points. With Ball, the Hornets should have no problem putting up close to 130 points in this game.

Final Wizards-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Hornets are just 4.5 points favorites in this game, and I do not see this one being as close. The Hornets have not played their best against Washington, but I think they will be good in this game. Expect the Hornets to cover this spread, and win this game by a decent margin.

Final Wizards-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Hornets -4.5 (-106), Over 242.5 (-110)