Kristaps Porzingis has missed the last two games for the Washington Wizards due to a lingering knee injury. They’re scheduled to play on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, and the good news for Wizards fans is that it looks like Porzingis will now be back in the lineup for that one.

Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Raptors

Porzingis has not been listed on the injury report for Thursday’s game, which means that he’s recovered from the soreness in his left knee that’s kept him out for Washington’s last two games. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Kristaps should be in the starting lineup against the Raptors.

This comes at an opportune time for the Wizards, who are currently battling for a Play-In spot out in the East. At the moment, they are 10th in the conference with a 29-32 record. Breathing down their neck for the final Play-In spot, however, are the Chicago Bulls and the Indiana Pacers, who are 1.5 and 2.0 games behind them at the moment, respectively.

For what it’s worth, the Wizards are currently five games behind the sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets, who for their part, occupy the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East. It’s obviously very tight in the conference right now, and with a string of wins, Washington can see itself rising significantly in the standings. It now goes without saying that they will need Kristaps Porzingis healthy the rest of the way.

Porzingis has made a big impact on the Wizards in his first full season in the Capital. The 27-year-old is currently averaging 22.8 points on 48.7-percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game, while also connecting on 2.1 triples on a 37.6-percent clip.