The Washington Wizards face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday and it looks like they will do so without star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game, according to NBS Sports EDGE.

“Kristaps Porzingis (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s matchup with the Hawks.”

Porzingis played against the New York Knicks on February 25 and scored 23 points with 6 rebounds, However, he missed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with knee soreness and is now out against the Hawks.

The Wizards’ playoff hopes are dwindling quickly, and they are just half a game ahead of the Bulls for the final spot in the play-in as they enter Tuesday. The Wizards have lost two straight and have gone 4-6 in February.

Poezingis has been terrific for Washington this season, averaging 22.8 PPG with 8/6 rebounds in a major role for the team. In the game against Chicago, Daniel Gafford got most of Porzingis’ minutes and scored 15 points with 11 rebounds in a solid fill-in, so it will likely be Gafford again against the Hawks.

The Hawks are coming off a thrilling win against the Brooklyn Nets as Trae Young hit the game-winner to get the victory. This will be the first matchup of the year between these two teams, and the Hawks are another Eastern Conference team trying to stay afloat in the playoff conversion. Unfortunately, the Wizards will have to do so without Kristaps Porzingis, and his next chance to return to the floor will be on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors at home.