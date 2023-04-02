Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

LSU basketball defeated Iowa basketball in the National Championship for women’s college basketball, and Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards had a take on Angel Reese.

“Angel Reese a winner,” Kyle Kuzma said on Twitter.

The Wizards player clearly likes Angel Reese’s style of play. She grabbed the attention of many with her taunting of Caitlin Clark during the final minutes of the game.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

Reese made an impact in the game, scoring 15 points and recording 10 rebounds and five assists. Teammates Jasmine Carson, Alexis Mooris and LaDazhia Williams all scored 20-plus points in the game, but it was a well-rounded performance by Kim Mulkey’s LSU basketball program. It is the first National Championship in their history.

There has been much debate about whether the taunting of Reese to Iowa basketball’s Caitlin Clark was out of line. Kuzma obviously is a fan of Reese here, unlike many other fans who watched the game on Sunday.

Regardless of your opinion on Reese’s taunting at the end of the game, she was a driving force in the championship run for Kim Mulkey’s team, getting the double-double in the final game. Her play helps out players like LaDazhia Williams, Alexis Morris and Jasmine Carson.

Caitlin Clark did all she could to carry the Iowa basketball program to the National Championship, even pulling a huge upset over the number one overall seed South Carolina. In the end, a well-rounded team like LSU was too much. Despite the loss and shots thrown by Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark’s play has done a lot for women’s basketball