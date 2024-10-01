The NBA's diversity continues to grow, and Alex Sarr is one of the latest examples. The Washington Wizards' second overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is from Bordeaux and Toulouse, France, and plans to use that heritage to his advantage.

Sarr will talk trash in French during games to avoid technical fouls.

“I don't know if I'll share them [the French trash-talk words], but definitely, you know, if it can help me avoid getting techs, I'll definitely talk in French,” Sarr said with a smile.

In addition to Sarr, the Wizards have two other fluent French speakers in Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George. Coulibaly played on France's Olympic team this past summer in Paris and grew up in the French town of Courbevoie. Meanwhile, George is Swiss-Canadian but played in the French league before his tenure with the Miami Hurricanes.

Coulibaly's experience and commonalities with Sarr can only help the latter player shine.

“Yeah it's great having him, obviously he's from France too,” Sarr said. “It's special for me to have a teammate like him. He's been through his rookie year, so anything I can learn from him I'll ask, and I think we can both make each other grow.”

Coulibaly was also a high draft pick, as he was taken seventh overall by the Indiana Pacers last season before they traded him to Washington for two future second-rounders and Jarace Walker, who the Wizards took with the eighth pick. Both Coulibaly and Sarr played professionally overseas as well, with Coulibaly on Metropolitans 92 in France's U-21 league and Sarr on the Perth Wildcats of the Australian league.

Coulibaly averaged 8.4 points on 43.5% shooting with 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 63 games before suffering a season-ending wrist injury. With Sarr being a lottery pick, though, he'll have higher expectations to start.

Will the 19-year-old live up to them?

Wizards have built good environment for Alex Sarr

Not only is Sarr surrounded by a pair of young French speakers, but veterans like Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon can guide him through the grueling 82-game season. Valanciunas was a particularly useful find in free agency, as the 32-year-old has been an effective big man for years. Sarr sharing the frontcourt with him will help his development, as there's no better teacher than watching a skilled player at the position work.

The seven-footer could use some pointers, as he showed rawness along with tantalizing potential in the Summer League. Through four games, Sarr scored 22 points on just 9-of-47 shooting but recorded 31 rebounds, 13 assists, and 10 blocks.

Sarr's length and athleticism should make him an effective rim protector and rebounder right away, but his offensive game may take longer to develop. This is where Valanciunas could especially help, as the 6-foot-11 stretch five sports career averages of 13.4 points per game on 56.1% shooting and 34.8% from deep.

However, Sarr isn't expected to carry the Wizards to the playoffs immediately. After years of being hamstrung by bad contracts (see: Bradley Beal), the team is finally building for the future, emphasizing player development and draft capital over pricey veterans who couldn't take the team anywhere meaningful.

This low-pressure environment is ideal for a promising, but raw rookie getting used to a new league and country. It's easy to see why Sarr wanted to play in the nation's capital.