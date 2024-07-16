Alex Sarr is possibly the rookie out of the 2024 NBA Draft class who has the highest defensive ceiling. He is already showing how versatile he is on different schemes during his NBA Summer League stint with the Washington Wizards. But, it took him a while to get to the place where he is at the moment and he needed some inspiration to improve his game during his teenage years too. This is where guys like Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, and Jaren Jackson Jr. come in.

Alex Sarr plans to be one of the best defenders in the association, not just in the 2024 NBA Draft Class. So, he started it off right and studied three big men who deliver on the defensive end of their teams on a nightly basis. The Wizards rookie outlined what guys like Anthony Davis have that other players just simply possess less of, via Mark Medina of Sportskeeda.

“I studied the whole league, really. I just see how different guys are. There are a lot of different great shot blockers. I’ve looked at AD(Anthony Davis), Jaren Jackson Jr., and Rudy Gobert clips. For me, it’s more a matter of instincts and knowing when to go for the ball and knowing when not to go,” Sarr said.

Wizards rookie in the NBA Summer League

In his first NBA Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks, it was evident that he was still a raw talent but his defensive chops were already more than polished. He went 33% on all three levels of scoring which got him 12 points. His offensive contributions also saw him pass for four assists. On defense, he grabbed seven rebounds. The cherry on top of it all was that Sarr managed to get four blocks.

The Wizards rookie attributes a certain skill that he learned from Davis, Gobert, and Jackson which helped him after the NBA Draft.

“I think it's just learning in-game. Sometimes, you can do certain stuff. You commit too early and you see it doesn't work. Then, you adjust. You keep that in mind to be a better shot blocker. They slide their feet very well. They're able to time really well when to go and when not to go. So, they're not a reckless shot blocker,” Sarr declared.

The second overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft continued to struggle in his second run with the Wizards. His NBA Summer League matchup against the Houston Rockets saw his production dip by quite a lot. He only knocked down four out of his 14 shot attempts for eight points. Sarr was limited to only two assists as well. Not to mention, his defensive impact also got smaller. The rookie only managed to grab four rebounds and rise up for two blocks.

Clearly, he still has a lot to learn to become the defensive superstar that the Wizards need. However, his potential is off the charts. His willingness to learn will only springboard the development he'll have in the league. Overall, the future is bright for Sarr and the Wizards with how his mentality is working out.