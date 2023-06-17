It now appears that the Bradley Beal era with the Washinton Wizards is coming to an end. This is after reports came out on Saturday that the team has been in “serious talks” regarding a blockbuster trade for the three-time All-Star. These same reports indicate that the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat are the top two contenders that are leading the race to land the 6-foot-4 shooting guard.

This is arguably the biggest NBA news that has hit since the offseason officially started. As such, it isn't at all surprising that NBA Twitter has been absolutely buzzing after taking note of this development.

Naturally, the initial reaction of most fans centered around the potential superteam the Suns would create with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. While some supporters were totally hyped by this mouthwatering Big 3 prospect, others were more skeptical in terms of what type of salary cap maneuvers Phonex would need to perform in order to make this all work:

Frank Vogel trying to make a Durant Beal Booker team have a good defense pic.twitter.com/eBgrK3QDge — GOAT James (@BronToAD) June 17, 2023

I’m sorry but Phoenix is an odd one, doesn’t make a ton of sense. — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) June 17, 2023

Suns playing with 4 guys next year? How lol — The $ystem (@__thesystem) June 17, 2023

The Heat, on the other hand, are coming off their second NBA Finals trip in the last three years. Some supporters believe that Beal would be the missing piece they need to go all the way next season. Others, though, were not very optimistic:

Miami would win a chip , let’s be honest if they had a scorer they would be unstoppable — Travon (@treyystorm) June 17, 2023

Bradley Beal in his first Heat practice introducing himself to the other guards. pic.twitter.com/cjaz2DnH7D — AddieJonesjr (@EricSpoPsyche) June 17, 2023

Miami gonna be paying Bam Jimmy and Beal all their money and have g league players around them pic.twitter.com/yLvq8w2yel — MVP43🐐 (@StepBackPascal) June 17, 2023

NBA Twitter also could not help but feel bad for the Washington Wizards. After all, they have paid Bradley Beal good money through the years, and it seems that they're now set on cutting their losses:

He gonna rob a contender now lol pic.twitter.com/1EfoYYItqt — ZFARM (@ZFarm__) June 17, 2023

The Wizards held onto Bradley Beal far longer than they should have, and they’re gonna end up settling for something like THIS? Bruh. https://t.co/NbUjmpwFU4 — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) June 17, 2023

I just want to say THANK YOU to Bradley Beal. A man who always puts God first! A true professional, a true hooper, a great family man, great role model to the kids, and a true WIZARD how you finessed us out of the bag (Jk)😂 All jokes aside one of the great Wizards all time! pic.twitter.com/zyoprSDRJY — WIZTAKES (@WizardsMafia) June 16, 2023

Whatever the case might be, it's going to be a very interesting next few days for both the Wizards and Beal. As far as I can tell, it's very much possible that we've seen this man play his last game in a Washington jersey.