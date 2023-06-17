With the Washington Wizards in talks with star shooting guard Bradley Beal on a potential offseason trade, the Miami Heat have emerged as very aggressive suitors for the three-time All-Star, sources told ClutchPoints on Saturday.

Signing a five-year, $251 million max contract with the Wizards a season ago, Beal's future in Washington became questionable this offseason when former Los Angeles Clippers general manager Michael Winger was named the president of Monumental Basketball, overseeing front office operations for the Wizards. Looking to take the franchise in a different direction, the front office has discussed their intentions with Beal and the 11-year veteran is open to waiving his no-trade clause to play for a team of his choosing.

The Heat are high on Beal's list of teams he would welcome a trade to and Miami has been in constant contact with the Wizards. With the 2023 NBA Draft approaching on Thursday, the Heat are looking to get a deal done before then, sources said. A trade package from Miami revolving around Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and multiple first-round draft picks has been discussed.

Lowry is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make about $29.7 million during the 2023-24 season. He would likely be a player Washington would waive if he was to be included in a trade for Beal. As for Oladipo, he is currently recovering from a right patellar tendon injury that will likely keep him sidelined through next season. Oladipo has a $9.5 million player option he has to make a decision on by June 29.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miami has quite a few draft picks they are able to trade away, including the No. 19 pick in Thursday's draft. They also own first-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030 that can be utilized in certain ways to facilitate a trade with Washington.

After making a run to the NBA Finals, the Heat immediately began to formulate ways to improve their championship outlook around their stars in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Beal is the one player Miami has had their eyes on the last few months as the missing piece in their backcourt.

Playing in 50 games for the Wizards this past season, Bradley Beal averaged 23.2 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from three-point range. He recently finished second in the league in scoring at 31.3 points per game during the 2020-21 season.