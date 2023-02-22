Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is just 491 points away from passing Hall of Fame forward-center Elvin Hayes to become the all-time leading scorer in Wizards history.

A 3-time All-Star, Beal has played for the Wizards since Washington drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. In an era defined by player movement, Beal has made it a point to demonstrate his loyalty to the Wizards and stay through their rebuilding process.

However, he tells Andscape’s Marc J. Spears that becoming the franchise scoring leader is an accomplishment he never thought to reach. but “it’s in reach.”

“I can knock that out this season if I want,” Beal notes.

“It’s something I never thought about, something I’m not like I’m going to go get it. It just happened, but I think that definitely it would be an awesome accomplishment for sure.”

Beal has to average 20.5 points per game for the rest of the season in order to pass Hayes. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old is averaging 23.1 points per game this season and averaging at least 22 points per game in every season since 2016.

Barring injury or illness, it appears that Beal is set to become the top dog on D.C.’s points leaderboard soon enough.

There may be no better player to own the Wizards for most points scored in a career. Many may have thought that a player like John Wall or Gilbert Arenas would have that distinguishment and, perhaps if they stayed in Washington longer, they would have.

Still, Beal has played his entire career with Washington. Not even Hayes can say that.

Plus, Beal’s character has always been beyond reproach and he’s an outstanding role model for the youth. He’s the type of player that should be remembered.