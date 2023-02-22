Bradley Beal has been one of the few All-Stars to resist moving to another team late in his career. The Washington Wizards guard is currently in his 11th season with the franchise that drafted him.

Washington entered the NBA All-Star right break in the middle of the East standings, two games below .500. The Wizards have trended up as of late as the team continues to get healthier, but they appear to be destined for a play-in tournament slot and an eventual first-round exit.

Bradley Beal was recently asked by Andscape’s Marc J. Spears how long his patience will extend when it comes to winning with the Wizards. Throughout the interview, Beal made mention of his priority now being centered on playoff success. As constructed, his team doesn’t appear ready to offer him serious runs at the Eastern Finals, which likely plays into the internal battle he admitted to having at times.

“I’m patient, but there comes a time where you have to be a little selfish and draw a line in the sand, for sure. So, I have thoughts in my head but at the same time I stay in the moment,” said Bradley Beal. “I stay engaged with what we have and what we do and don’t get caught up in noise and just go from there, take it a day at a time, control what I can control.”

With Beal lacking the playoff resume or even exposure that most stars seek, the questions about his future likely won’t be going away anytime soon. Should the Wizards fail to make a decent run this year, the outside noise around Brad will only grow louder.