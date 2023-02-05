What Kyrie Irving trade drama? The Brooklyn Nets dealt the Washington Wizards a heavy dose of deja vu in their 125-123 comeback victory on Saturday night.

Just like the night before, the Wizards raced to a first half 20-point lead over their opponents. And just like their streak-ending loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Nets managed to mount a comeback to win the game.

It’s the first time in at least the last 25 seasons that a team blew 20-point leads on back-to-back nights.

The Wizards led by 23 points vs the Nets tonight and 20 points vs the Blazers last night. They lost both games. They are the 1st team over the last 25 seasons to lose when leading by 20+ points on consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/7XmEbiykkj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2023

The Wizards were without Bradley Beal who was dealing with a left foot injury entering the game. But given that the Nets were without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while also playing with the cloud of the latter’s trade demand hanging over their heads, it’s a result that even Brooklyn’s supporters would admit is a surprise.

Cam Thomas took on the role of first option for the night. He finished with a monster total of 44 points on just 23 shots to go along with five rebounds and five assists. The fact that he did it all off the bench and in under 30 minutes makes it all the more impressive. Edmond Sumner also came up large with 29 points of his own while Nic Claxton patrolled the paint like he’s done all season with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and a trio of swats.

It remains to be seen what this Nets team will look like or if they’ll have Kyrie Irving still on the roster next week when the NBA trade deadline comes and goes. Cam Thomas has made his bid to step up in his stead.