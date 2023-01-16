Bradley Beal is not yet ready to return. The Washington Wizards All-Star guard, who has been dealing with a left hamstring injury, will not play against the Golden State Warriors on Monday due to his left hamstring injury, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Bradley Beal was previously listed as questionable for the Martin Luther King Day contest against the Warriors, though he was downgraded to out.

Beal’s absence will be his fifth straight game missed due to a left hamstring strain.

It’s the second time that Beal has strained his hamstring this season, as the Wizards guard has appeared in just 24 games.

Bradley Beal was recently cleared to resume basketball activities, a step in the right direction for the St. Louis, Missouri native.

Still, Beal’s injury-riddled campaign comes just a year after playing the fewest games in his career due to a hip injury and a wrist ailment that ended his season prematurely.

It was a season that stuck out to the Wizards as an outlier, though it’s unfortunately been more of the same for Bradley Beal this year.

The Wizards have suffered as well, as the franchise has limped to an 18-25 record without their best player.

Things won’t get any easier against the Warriors, who recently got their own best player, Stephen Curry, back in the lineup.

The Dubs will present a tough challenge to a Wizards team that has lost four of their last five games.

Hopefully Bradley Beal is able to return soon, for the sake of Wizards fans.