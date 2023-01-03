With 2023 officially here, the NBA season is near its halfway point. However, there is still a lot of basketball left, so some teams might be working behind the scenes to get their final pieces. With the NBA trade deadline getting closer on Feb. 9 and rumors swirling, their window for change is closing.

Fortunately for those teams, some interesting names are about to become eligible on the NBA trade market. On Jan. 15, some 2022 free agents will become eligible to be dealt. As opposed to the ones who became trade eligible in December, these players meet some additional criteria. In addition to re-signing with their previous team, they got a raise of at least 20%, their salary is worth more than the minimum and their team was over the salary cap, then using Bird or Early Bird rights to re-sign them.

That brings some All-Star names to the table. Bradley Beal headlines the list after he signed a five-year, $251 million max contract with the Washington Wizards in the offseason. Zach LaVine is another name that stands out due to the Chicago Bulls’ below-average season at 16-21 so far.

There is still a restriction that applies in a few cases. Some players have the power to veto trades throughout the 2022-23 season, mostly due to the short length of their deals. In Beal’s case, he has a no-trade clause thanks to having eight-plus years in the league and at least four with his current team.

With that being said, here are the 21 NBA players who become trade eligible on Jan. 15 after signing new deals in the 2022 offseason. Players who can veto trades are in bold.

Brooklyn Nets

  • Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets

  • Cody Martin

Chicago Bulls

  • Zach LaVine

Denver Nuggets

  • Vlatko Cancar

Golden State Warriors

  • Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets

  • Jae’Sean Tate

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Nicolas Batum
  • Amir Coffey

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Tyus Jones

Miami Heat

  • Dewayne Dedmon
  • Victor Oladipo

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Jordan Nwora
  • Bobby Portis

New York Knicks

  • Mitchell Robinson

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Luguentz Dort
Orlando Magic

  • Mohamed Bamba

Phoenix Suns

  • Deandre Ayton

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Jusuf Nurkic
  • Anfernee Simons

Toronto Raptors

  • Chris Boucher

Washington Wizards

  • Bradley Beal