By Guilherme Hiray Leal

With 2023 officially here, the NBA season is near its halfway point. However, there is still a lot of basketball left, so some teams might be working behind the scenes to get their final pieces. With the NBA trade deadline getting closer on Feb. 9 and rumors swirling, their window for change is closing.

Fortunately for those teams, some interesting names are about to become eligible on the NBA trade market. On Jan. 15, some 2022 free agents will become eligible to be dealt. As opposed to the ones who became trade eligible in December, these players meet some additional criteria. In addition to re-signing with their previous team, they got a raise of at least 20%, their salary is worth more than the minimum and their team was over the salary cap, then using Bird or Early Bird rights to re-sign them.

That brings some All-Star names to the table. Bradley Beal headlines the list after he signed a five-year, $251 million max contract with the Washington Wizards in the offseason. Zach LaVine is another name that stands out due to the Chicago Bulls’ below-average season at 16-21 so far.

There is still a restriction that applies in a few cases. Some players have the power to veto trades throughout the 2022-23 season, mostly due to the short length of their deals. In Beal’s case, he has a no-trade clause thanks to having eight-plus years in the league and at least four with his current team.

With that being said, here are the 21 NBA players who become trade eligible on Jan. 15 after signing new deals in the 2022 offseason. Players who can veto trades are in bold.

Brooklyn Nets

Nic Claxton

Charlotte Hornets

Cody Martin

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine

Denver Nuggets

Vlatko Cancar

Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets

Jae’Sean Tate

Los Angeles Clippers

Nicolas Batum

Amir Coffey

Memphis Grizzlies

Tyus Jones

Miami Heat

Dewayne Dedmon

Victor Oladipo

Milwaukee Bucks

Jordan Nwora

Bobby Portis

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort

Orlando Magic

Mohamed Bamba

Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic

Anfernee Simons

Toronto Raptors

Chris Boucher

Washington Wizards