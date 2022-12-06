By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Washington Wizards are reeling. After starting the 2022-23 season off auspiciously with a 10-7 record, the team has lost six of its last seven games. Now 11-13, the Wizards own just the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference — they wouldn’t even qualify for a spot in the play-in tournament if the regular season ended today.

To make matters worse, Wizards star Bradley Beal injured himself in the first quarter of the team’s loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Specifically, he suffered a right hamstring strain.

But if there’s one positive takeaway from Beal getting injured, it’s that the injury isn’t too severe, according to Wizards head coach Wes Unseld. Joshua Robbins, a Washington beat writer for The Athletic, posted the following update from Unseld Jr. to Twitter:

“Wes Unseld Jr. said Bradley Beal’s hamstring strain is a low-grade strain. Unseld is hopeful Beal might be able to return at some point during the Wizards’ West Coast trip that will begin with a game on Dec. 14.”

Beal, 29, is in his 11th year in the NBA, all with the Wizards. He’s averaging a team-high 22.9 points, with 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 18 appearances this season. Beal is shooting the ball with excellent efficiency, as he’s connecting on 52.2% of his field goal attempts, by far a career-best.

The news from Unseld Jr. is music to Wizards fans’ ears. Folks were initially worried that Beal would have to miss an extended period due to injury, but it now seems like he’ll only be out for 1-2 weeks.