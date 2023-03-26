A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At 33-41, the Washington Wizards are currently 10th in the East. They are 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference. However, it seems that the Wizards are already waving the white flag. This is after Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma‘s injury status for Sunday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors was revealed.

Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma injury status vs. Raptors

Both Beal and Kuzma will be unavailable for the Wizards on Sunday. Washington has already ruled out both of their stars on the official injury report, which also happens to include Monte Morris, who himself has been listed as questionable to play. A game against the Raptors is already a tough matchup as it is, but without Beal and Kuzma in the mix, Washington is without a doubt going to be a heavy underdog in this one.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beal will miss his third straight game for the Wizards with a left knee injury that has been described as a “mild” sprain. Wizards coach Wes Unseld did say that the three-time All-Star is currently day-to-day, but at this point, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if Beal ends up getting shut down for the remainder of the season.

Kuzma, on the other hand, will be sidelined for his fourth consecutive game on Sunday. The 27-year-ols is dealing with a sprained right ankle, and right now, it’s also not impossible to think that we’ve seen the last of Kuz this season.

The Wizards are now headed to the lottery, and it looks like they’re trying to improve their chances for a better spot in the 2023 NBA Draft.