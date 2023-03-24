Bradley Beal missed his second straight game on Friday due to a knee injury. Kyle Kuzma was also unavailable against the San Antonio Spurs as well, which meant that the rest of the squad would have needed to step up against a struggling San Antonio side.
True enough, the Wizards did just that, logging a 134-126 win over the Spurs at the Capital One Arena. This is despite not having both Beal and Kuzma in the lineup.
There is a bit of a silver lining amid this injury crisis, though. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld dropped a timely update on Beal’s injury status ahead of the Spurs game, and while the three-time All-Star wasn’t available on Friday, it appears that he could be back in action in Washington’s next game.
According to Unseld, imaging on Beal’s problematic left knee has revealed that he has a “mild” sprain, per Wizards beat reporter Josh Robbins of The Athletic. However, the Washington shot-caller also noted that Beal is day-to-day, which means that there is a chance he suits up on Tuesday when his team takes on the mighty Boston Celtics.
The same is the case for Kuzma, who is currently dealing with a sprained right ankle. He too is considered day-to-day, so Kuz could be back against the Celtics as well.
All hope is not lost for Washington at this point. They snapped their four-game losing streak on Friday and they are now a step closer towards securing a Play-In spot in the East.