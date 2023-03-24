A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Bradley Beal missed his second straight game on Friday due to a knee injury. Kyle Kuzma was also unavailable against the San Antonio Spurs as well, which meant that the rest of the squad would have needed to step up against a struggling San Antonio side.

True enough, the Wizards did just that, logging a 134-126 win over the Spurs at the Capital One Arena. This is despite not having both Beal and Kuzma in the lineup.

There is a bit of a silver lining amid this injury crisis, though. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld dropped a timely update on Beal’s injury status ahead of the Spurs game, and while the three-time All-Star wasn’t available on Friday, it appears that he could be back in action in Washington’s next game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to Unseld, imaging on Beal’s problematic left knee has revealed that he has a “mild” sprain, per Wizards beat reporter Josh Robbins of The Athletic. However, the Washington shot-caller also noted that Beal is day-to-day, which means that there is a chance he suits up on Tuesday when his team takes on the mighty Boston Celtics.

The same is the case for Kuzma, who is currently dealing with a sprained right ankle. He too is considered day-to-day, so Kuz could be back against the Celtics as well.

All hope is not lost for Washington at this point. They snapped their four-game losing streak on Friday and they are now a step closer towards securing a Play-In spot in the East.