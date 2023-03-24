A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Washington Wizards are watching their playoff hopes disappear right before their eyes. This is after they suffered four straight losses and have fallen out of the Play-In picture out in the East. All hope is not lost, though, with Washington still just 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference.

The bad news for the Wizards is that they will be shorthanded yet again on Friday night when they take on the San Antonio Spurs. This is after both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma popped up on the injury report ahead of Friday’s must-win contest.

Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma injury status vs. Spurs

Washington will need to try and navigate a win against the Spurs without their two stars. Beal and Kuzma have both already been ruled out for Friday’s game. This means that much of the heavy lifting will lie on the shoulders of Kristaps Porzingis, who is going to be a very busy man against San Antonio.

Beal sat out the Wizards’ last game — a 118-104 loss against the Denver Nuggets — due to a sore left knee. Unfortunately, this injury is going to keep the 29-year-old out for at least one more game.

Kuzma, on the other hand, will be held out for a third straight game on Friday. He’s nursing an ankle injury, and it is clear that Kuz isn’t close to returning just yet.

If it’s any consolation for the Wizards, the Spurs are dealing with a slew of injuries as well. Jeremy Sochan, Charles Bassey, Khem Birch, and Romeo Langford are all out on Friday. Devin Vassell and Zach Collins are both questionable to play, while Devonte’ Graham, Keldon Johnson, and Tre Jones have all been tagged as probable.