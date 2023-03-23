A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Chicago Bulls got completely blown out on Wednesday night at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, 116-91. To make matters worse, DeMar DeRozan was forced to exit the game in the first half due to a quad injury. The Bulls are scheduled to return to action on Friday against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and at this point, DeRozan is in real danger of being forced to sit that game out.

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs. Blazers

At the moment, the Bulls have DeRozan listed as questionable to play against Portland. The official diagnosis is a right quadricep strain, which given DeRozan’s lengthy injury history, could prove troublesome for Chicago.

It is worth noting, however, that the team’s decision to have DeRozan sit out the remainder of Wednesday’s blowout against the Sixers had a lot to do with the nature of the contest. The Bulls were already down big at halftime, and perhaps the team no longer wanted to risk DeRozan playing through the injury in a game that was already out of hand.

Apart from DeMar, Chicago is also dealing with a handful of other injuries to the rest of their roster. Alex Caruso is also questionable to play against the Blazers with a left midfoot strain, while Javonte Green is probable after undergoing surgery in his right knee. Lonzo Ball and Justin Lewis remain out for the Bulls.

Wednesday’s defeat against Philly means that Chicago is now just 1.5 games ahead of the Indiana Pacers for the 10th and final Play-In spot in the East. Needless to say, they need a win on Friday against Portland.