After signing with the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2021, Spencer Dinwiddie played just 44 games for the team before he was on the move again. Things didn’t exactly work out for the 6-foot-5 combo guard during his time in the Capital, and it didn’t take long before the Wizards decided to pull the plug on his short-lived tenure with the team.

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Dinwiddie opened up about his failed stint with the Wizards. The 29-year-old got brutally honest about how he felt the team had no singular goal, and that there seemed to be too many individual plans in motion:

“It was a situation where I was just saying, ‘What are we doing?'” Dinwiddie said. “… It was like, ‘Can we just lay out what the actual plan is?'”

Rumors also popped up about Dinwiddie supposedly wanting to be the top dog in Washington. He’s now denied all these reports, saying that he knew all along that Bradley Beal is Washington’s cornerstone superstar:

“I thought I was coming to a situation where I was going to play No. 2 to Brad, and Brad was going to do his 30-point thing, and we were going to try and piece this whole thing together and try to build towards winning,” Dinwiddie said. “That’s what I was told and that’s what I plan on doing. But then when the narrative started to get spun. They were saying I wanted to run the team or whatever. I was like, ‘Bruh, I didn’t even sign here to do that.'”

Dinwiddie also pointed out that at that point in time, he had just signed a massive contract, and that technically speaking, he did not have to play for anything. He knew the role he needed to play in Washington, and he was more than happy to do so. According to Dinwiddie, there just wasn’t a solid vision in place for the team as a whole, which is why they weren’t able to achieve their objectives.

Right now, Dinwiddie is back with the Brooklyn Nets. Two years ago, he left Brooklyn to sign with the Wizards as a free agent. After spending some time with the Dallas Mavericks, Dinwiddie is now back with the Nets in what can be considered a full-circle narrative for him.