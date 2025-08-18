Colorado football holds 11 current verbal commits for 2026. The Buffaloes sit at 78th overall for the college football recruiting rankings per 247Sports, plus 65th via On3/Rivals. National analysts and fans don't sound high on the 2026 class at CU — except the nation's No. 1 junior college edge rusher.

Domata Peko Jr. shut his recruitment down back on April 28 in choosing Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff landed the son of the 15-year NFL defensive tackle. The elder Peko also played a role in landing the Ventura College talent — as he's defensive lineman coach.

Colorado may have a low recruiting ranking and sits last among Big 12 teams. Peko Jr., however, sent a blunt message about the '26 class heading to Boulder.

“We're going to put the world on notice especially when we all get there,” Peko Jr. told exclusively to ClutchPoints.

Peko Jr. pointed out the arrival of Julian Lewis with helping fuel intrigue for the future as a 2025 commit. But believes this current 11-member class will become a force.

“We have a bunch of underrated guys on that commitment list. I know Gavin Mueller the tight end is going to be a stud. We're ready,” Peko Jr. said.

Son of Domata Peko shares striking resemblance to Bengals star

Peko Jr. grew up in a Cincinnati Bengals household. His JUCO head coach happens to have Bengals ties. Steve Mooshagian ran the wide receiver room from 1999 to 2002 — during the era of Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Peko Jr. even got playfully tricked by his new head coach when he arrived to VC.

“When I first came out here, I usually wear No. 7. But my first day of practice he tricked me and put No. 84. And he was calling me T.J. Houshmandzadeh because I have the hair,” Peko Jr. said. “He likes calling me T.J. because that was one of his favorite Bengals and the resemblance.”

Peko Jr. indeed is a long-haired defender for the Pirates' defensive line. He's brought a relentless pass rush to VC. Showcasing his motor during a scrimmage against Pasadena City College on Saturday in Ventura.

The younger Peko will be an early CU enrollee. He also credits Warren Sapp and George Helow for sealing his Buffs commitment. Peko Jr. will soon need to replace Arden Walker, who he says brings NFL talent this season to Boulder.

His younger brother Joseph is also recruited by Colorado. The 2026 interior defensive lineman from Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, California is down to the Buffs and North Carolina for his final decision.