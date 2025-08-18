Jaylon Johnson seems to be making progress in his injury recovery ahead of the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL season.

Johnson suffered a leg injury before the Bears' training camp started. He has been on the sidelines since, but team reporter Brad Biggs had a positive injury update on how the defender is making strides in his recovery.

“#Bears CB Jaylon Johnson is doing just a little bit of work on the field pregame. First we've seen of this. Plan is for him to be ready to roll before Week 1 opener,” Biggs said.

Johnson has been with the Bears since the 2020 season when the team selected him in the second round with the 40th pick of the NFL draft. He's secured a place as one of the best defenders on the team, earning his way up as a standout player.

What's next for Jaylon Johnson, Bears

It's a great update for Jaylon Johnson to have in his injury recovery. The Bears will hope that he will be fully healthy by the season-opener.

Throughout 70 games across five seasons, Johnson made 214 tackles, 49 pass deflections, seven interceptions, and three forced fumbles. He is coming off a strong campaign in 2024, making 53 tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions.

His efforts earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. He also received an overall grade of 71.7 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 36th amongst his position group.

However, the Bears couldn't take advantage of Johnson's defensive growth as they missed the playoffs. They finished with a 5-12 record despite having a 4-2 start, firing head coach Matt Eberflus 12 games into the season.

Despite this, Chicago will hope to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. They will look forward to the growth of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, retooling the offense around him as they hope for better results moving forward.