Scottie Scheffler won the BMW Championship on Sunday to pick up his fifth win of the season. Despite entering Sunday down four shots, he chased down Robert MacIntyre and ended it with a chip-in on 17. The win continued another historic season for Scheffler, which put him in the history books alongside Tiger Woods, per PGA Tour Communications.

“Scheffler becomes the first player since Tiger Woods (2006-2007) to record five or more wins in back-to-back seasons,” the account posted. Of course, that is not the only such streak in Woods' career. “Woods won five or more times in back-to-back seasons from 1999-2003 and 2005-2007.”

Scheffler and Woods are the only players to win five events in consecutive seasons in the past 40 years, according to Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group. After the Open Championship, the comparisons between the two were running rampant. The historic blugenoing of the field in Northern Ireland reminded everyone of Tiger. Now, Scheffler has joined him in the record books.

Ray also posted a stat where Scheffler outpaces Woods. The World's No. 1 player is the first player on the PGA Tour to finish in the top eight in 13 consecutive events since Tom Weiskopf in 1973. Scheffler is in a great position to break that record, with a 30-man field next week at the Tour Championship.

Scheffler won two majors this year and is three-quarters of the way to the career Grand Slam. If he wins the US Open at any point in his career, he will join only six other men ever with all four majors. That includes Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the newest member. Every win that Scheffler rips off is historic and noteworthy.

The Tour Championship begins on Thursday, where Scheffler can be the first player to win the event in consecutive years. Even without starting strokes, he should be the overwhelming favorite.