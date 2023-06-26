This offseason saw the end of an era in Washington Wizards history, as the team decided to let go of star shooting guard Bradley Beal via a trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Even though Beal is no longer a Wizard, he will always be one in his heart, and nothing says that more than the heartfelt and lengthy letter he penned for Washington, via The Players' Tribune.

Bradley Beal talked about how much of his identity was shaped by his stint with the Wizards, who took him in the 2012 NBA Draft.

“I’ll never forget the day the Wizards drafted me, because it was my 19th birthday. June 28, 2012! I remember growing up, my brothers and me, we’d talk about who was going to be the first one to buy our mom her dream house. And when my name got called at #3, we all just embraced — because we knew what that meant. My family sacrificed so many of their dreams in order to help me chase mine … and if I’m telling you about my time in DC, it starts there. The Wizards made it so those dreams could be real.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bradley Beal concludes his letter to Washington by wishing the city and Wizards fans good luck.

To everyone in DC: It’s bittersweet. I don’t like how “goodbye” sounds, so let’s just say “see you later.” (We still got 160 to get!! You never know.) Peace, Blessings, and Prosperity to the city and fans. I hope you’ll always consider me one of your own.

Beal spent his first 11 seasons in the NBA wearing Wizards threads. It will take some time before Washington and NBA fans get used to seeing him in a different uniform, beginning in the 2023-24 season when he chases that elusive Larry O'Brien Trophy with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Bradley Beal played 295 games for the Wizards and averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point distance. Although the Wizards never got past the second round during Beal's time with the franchise, he and former backcourt mate John Wall will always be part of Washington basketball lore.