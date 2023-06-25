Four years ago, the Phoenix Suns finished at the bottom of the Western Conference for the third consecutive season. And now in the last three years, they have been championship contenders.

Phoenix will certainly be a favorite this year. It traded for former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, a three-time All-Star. He averaged 31.3 points per game in 2020-21.

Beal was seen with his Phoenix Suns jersey for the first time:

Bradley Beal will unite with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, who are seen as two top players in the NBA. The Suns also reportedly plan to keep starting center Deandre Ayton and could have the best four-player lineup in the entire league.

Beal is yet to be introduced to the media, but reports have suggested he wanted to come to the Suns. He waived his no-trade clause and ended up in Phoenix.

Beal, Durant and Booker are the best scoring trio in the NBA. Beal averaged 23.1 points per game in 2022-23, Durant averaged 29.1 points and Booker averaged 28.3 points. Devin Booker's average was his best of his eight-year career.

The Suns are going all-in for a championship. They fired coach Monty Williams and brought in former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who won a championship in 2020. Phoenix also has a two-time champion as an assistant, David Fizdale, on its staff, and brought in several of Vogel's former assistants in Los Angeles. Kevin Young, who was a finalist for the team's head coaching position, was retained and is reportedly the highest-paid assistant in the NBA ($2 million per year).

Can Beal's arrival help get the Suns to the mountaintop? They hope so to finally deliver a championship for the franchise.