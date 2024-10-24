With their 132-109 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics reminded the NBA world that they're still a force to be reckoned with after winning last year's title. A big reason for Boston's success is its continuity, which Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe wants to emulate.

Keefe discussed his respect for the Celtics at Wednesday's practice.

“A lot of those guys, [Al] Horford, [Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, those guys have played together for a long time. I think that continuity is something we're looking to build here, right?” Keefe said. “Those guys are the same thing, it took some time to get to where they are. We're in the beginning stages of that, but like I said, we have great respect for Boston, but we're focused on ourselves…”

Indeed, the Celtics drafted their star duo of Brown and Tatum in 2016 and '17, respectively. Horford arrived in '16, then left in '19, and was traded back to Boston in '21. Two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team honoree Derrick White was traded there in '21, and backup forward Sam Hauser was drafted by the team the same year. Fellow backup Payton Pritchard arrived in '20.

When several players on a team have played together for multiple years, the chemistry inevitably increases, ensuring a competitive advantage over new-look squads. Once the foundation is built, newer pieces like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis can provide the final push to get over the hump, as evidenced by Boston's dominant playoff run last season.

The Wizards, who are in the second year of their new front-office regime and the first year of Keefe's permanent head coaching tenure, are currently in the “new-look” phase. Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert are the only prominent players on the roster who've played together multiple seasons.

However, if all goes according to plan, second-year guard Bilal Coulibaly along with rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George will be building blocks for years to come. Kispert, who just extended his contract through 2028, will be another crucial piece.

Washington hosts the Celtics in its regular-season opener on Thursday night, a showcase of two teams in opposite stages of development.

Wizards' rookies have golden opportunity vs. Celtics

Washington's rookies are in a win-win situation. No one expects them to dominate against the class of the league, so an uneven performance would be understandable. However, if they do impress, it'll be an exciting moment for both the organization and the fanbase. Who doesn't love a good first impression?

14th overall pick Bub Carrington, who the Wizards acquired along with Malcolm Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers on draft night, is confident going into his NBA debut, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

“I'm just ready to get out there. Been training since I got drafted for this, you know? It's exciting,” Carrington said.

Carrington, a Baltimore native, played just one season at Pitt before entering the NBA Draft. The 19-year-old showed last year, though, that he can start hot, recording 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in the season-opener against North Carolina A&T. It was the first triple-double debut in Panthers history, and it wasn't a fluke, as he went on to receive ACC All-Rookie honors.

“I felt confident, really because I put the work in, so I trust and I'm confident in my abilities,” Carrington said about his collegiate debut. “But really, my teammates, my coaches gave me a bigger leash, letting me make mistakes and play the way I played. I just felt really confident, and I have the same feeling going into today's game.”

Will Carrington's first NBA game be more of the same?