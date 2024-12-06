The Washington Wizards are approaching the levels of putridity that the historically bad 2023-24 Detroit Pistons reached; on Thursday night, they lost their 16th game in a row, and in non-competitive fashion as well, as they suffered a brutal 137-101 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks that, as hard as it may be to fathom, was not as close as the final score would indicate.

There doesn't seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel for this moribund Wizards team that is facing a talent deficit on a nightly basis. Even Jordan Poole, after a strong start to the season, is fading fast. But head coach Brian Keefe is not losing hope. In fact, according to Locked On Wizards, Keefe is encouraging his guys to “keep working” and to “stay resilient” as it will “pay dividends” in the end.

That is just about everything Keefe can say right now as the Wizards' locker room morale keeps on getting worse with each passing defeat. The only way out for the Wizards is through, and right now, they will have to take this beatings to the chin and learn from them — especially when the schedule isn't about to get any easier for the league's worst team at the moment.

Wizards know that things have to get worse before they get better

From now until the end of December, the Wizards will only have two games against teams with a record below .500, and those two games will be coming against the Charlotte Hornets. Those could be winnable games considering that LaMelo Ball is currently out due to a calf injury, but there could easily be a world in which Washington loses 10 more to end the calendar year, extending their skid to 26 games.

The last time that they lost a game by single digits was on November 14 in a nine-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and even that wasn't indicative of how close the game was since the Spurs led by 17 to start the fourth quarter and simply let their foot off the gas pedal with the game already in hand.

Their total point differential since the calendar flipped to November is a ghastly -313, for an average margin of defeat of 19.6 points in their 16-game losing streak. They are approaching historic levels of bad — and no one is embodying this turn for the worse more than Bilal Coulibaly, who Brian Keefe believes will be okay despite his rough stretch (he missed all 10 of his field goal attempts against the Mavericks).