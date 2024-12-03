One of the joys of being a sports fan is playing armchair GM, especially for a rebuilding team like the Washington Wizards. Anybody can have opinions about what the organization should do to get back to contention, but three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams isn't just anybody.

That's why his comments on Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma got attention online on Tuesday, via FanDuel TV.

“Keep the two young guys [Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr], because those are building blocks. You realize now that your guys that are the young vets of the team, it's just not working,” Williams explained. “Maybe they're not ready or poised to be in a leadership position where they can lead the franchise into wins.”

Both players have constructively criticized the team in interviews this season, while also preaching patience and complimenting the locker room's mental toughness. They also lead the team in scoring, with Poole averaging 21 points per game on 44.8% shooting, and Kuzma with 15.8 points on 42% shooting. Poole also leads with 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals.

Regardless, Williams isn't impressed.

“People can feel the way they feel about what I'm saying, it's in the numbers. 0-14 in the month of November, like, there's no bright spots. You don't hold your tongue about that,” the 38-year-old continued. “These guys are better off being second or third options somewhere else. Very talented guys, but they're not ready to lead an organization, and it shows in the play. Not only this season, but last season as well, both the same.”

Is Williams right, or is he not in tune with Washington?

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma's leadership isn't harming Wizards

It makes sense why Williams said what he said. Kuzma has yet to find his rhythym this season as he's battled injuries, and his scoring average is the second-lowest of his career. At 29 years old, he could be re-energized by a change of scenery and the potential for immediate playoff success as he chases his second NBA championship.

The 25-year-old Poole, on the other hand, could be a second option on a title contender right now as he enters his prime. The former Golden State Warrior is having a career year running Washington's offense at point guard after previously playing shooting guard. He's become a consistent threat from deep, as his 42.1% three-point clip is 8.1% above his career average, and currently ranks 36th in the league.

Fans want instant gratification. As a neutral observer, why wouldn't Williams want to see these two play on playoff teams?

However, the reality is that the Wizards need capable veterans to lead their young “building blocks.” The young players are the franchise's future, but the veterans lead by example on and off the court, which helps their development.

A good off-the-court example is Poole's comments after Washington's 121-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on November 27th, via The Athletic's Josh Robbins.

“All it takes is one thing to bring everything together,” the Michigan alum said. “But moments like this really show who loves the game, who wants to continue to work, who wants to continue to find ways to get better, who wants to get in the lab, who wants to watch film. So, it definitely tests your character, but we’ve got really good guys in that locker room.”

That type of encouragement from a former NBA champion is what young players need during trying times. Williams may have a point about Poole and Kuzma's capablity of helping contenders, but Washington must have these types of veterans.