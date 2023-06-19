The NBA trade season officially came underway on the evening of June 18, as All-Star guard Bradley Beal was dealt from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns. Though involving a top-flight talent, many fans and media pundits quickly questioned the specifics of the transaction, as the headliners of the D.C.-bound package are aging legend Chris Paul, a slew of second-round picks, and first-round pick swaps.

Of course, as the days go by there likely will be more in-depth information surfacing regarding the reasoning behind why Will Dawkins and company opted to accept such a deal, but, in the meantime, many are confused with the logic, as there's a strong argument to be made that there were a plethora of other interested teams who could have pieced together a more lucrative offer.

With this in mind, today we at ClutchPoint pinpoint three teams, in particular, who could have easily constructed a more worthwhile deal for Bradley Beal.

Team No. 3) Portland Trail Blazers

For the last several seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers have been searching for a quality sidekick to pair with current cornerstone Damian Lillard and, in turn, trying to thrust the franchise back into the conversation as being one of the west's more competitive clubs.

Bradley Beal could have been a solid addition to their foundation, and coming up with an enticing package wouldn't have been all that hard to do for general manager Joe Cronin to construct.

In possession of a healthy amount of draft capital including two first-round picks in this year's draft, the Blazers could have packaged together such assets in a deal with a headliner talent of either Anfernee Simons or soon-to-be sophomore guard Shaedon Sharpe.

With such a move, Portland would have likely boasted a tantalizing trio of Lillard, Beal, and Jerami Grant (assuming they re-sign him in free agency) which, though perhaps not as star-filled as the Big 3 the guard just formulated alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, could have proven to be a better fit from a play-style perspective.

Team No. 2) Miami Heat

Prior to Phoenix's deal, the team most heavily linked to Bradley Beal as being a realistic trade destination was the Miami Heat. Fresh off their second NBA Finals run in four years, the organization finds itself heading into the offseason in search of ways in which to thrust themselves over the proverbial hump and give them a better opportunity to claim banner number four.

Beal was viewed by many as a player who could inch them closer to their ultimate goals, and the club's trade offers likely could have proven to be more luxurious than the one the Suns offered up.

In a recent report by David Aldridge and Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Heat were said to be willing to offer a package of Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and multiple first-round picks in a deal for Beal.

Though Lowry's production may have dropped off this past season like Paul, it's worth noting that, unlike the latter, he's entering the final year of his contract while also making less money.

The concept of adding on numerous first-round selections on its own could be argued as being a better exchange for the Wizards, let alone the fact that they'd have fewer financial hoops to jump through in such an exchange.

Team No. 1) New York Knicks

As is always the case with top-billed talents rumored to be available, the New York Knicks were a team heavily linked as being a potential suitor for Bradley Beal via trade. Of all the teams that were rumored to be interested in his services, the Knickerbockers could easily be argued as the team who could have pieced together the best deal for the Wizards.

The two main things rebuilding teams covet (which is what Washington is likely now doing) are draft capital and young players with high upside.

New York has an influx of both.

From RJ Barrett (22) and Obi Toppin (25) to Quentin Grimes (23), Leon Rose and company have managed to add on some serious youthful talent over the years, many of whom are still attached to their rookie-scale contracts.

On top of this, through 2026, the Knicks find themselves in possession of a total of seven first-round picks.

Looking at what the Suns ultimately gave up, it would seem that New York may have been able to get away with offering up a package headlined by someone like Toppin, Grimes, or, if they wanted to get spicy, Immanuel Quickley and a few first-rounders from their collection

On the surface, this appears to be a more entertaining trade for Washington than what they wound up getting.