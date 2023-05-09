Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NBA All-Defensive teams were announced by the NBA on Tuesday. Following the announcement, Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright took to Twitter to make a bold claim.

I didn’t play enough games unfortunately, but next year I need a spot ✍🏾 — Delon Wright (@delonwright) May 9, 2023

It is quite the claim from a player who is relatively unknown across the NBA. He played 50 games for the Wizards this season, and his name was not thrown around much when discourse was made regarding who should be All-NBA on the defensive side.

Fortunately for Wright, there is precedent for players seeing their Twitter claims come to fruition. Just this season, the NBA MVP award was won by Joel Embiid, who called his shot on Twitter almost a decade ago. It gives Wright a great example to follow and that it is certainly possible to follow through on award claims.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With all of that being said, Wright will have to prove a lot next year if he is actually going to end up on an All-NBA defensive team. There are plenty of more worthy snubs this year, namely the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis, that would most likely earn spots above Wright next season.

However, if Wright can play enough games next season, there is definitely an opportunity to make his goals come true. He will have to play 65 games, as that is the new requirement put in place by the NBA for a player to be eligible for a postseason award.

In the end, it is an admirable goal set by Delon Wright that would be an impressive feat. In reality, Wright should probably focus more on helping the Wizards win more games next season.