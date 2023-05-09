Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

After winning this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. was selected to the 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive First Team on Tuesday with the most voting points (195).

Jackson Jr. had arguably his best season since entering the league in 2018, as the 23-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also led the league in blocks per game (3.0) and defensive rating.

However, Jaren Jackson Jr. was not unanimously voted to the All-Defensive team this year, as he received 99 out of 100 possible votes.

Fellow Defensive Player of the Year finalists Brook Lopez from the Milwaukee Bucks and Evan Mobley from the Cleveland Cavaliers also made it on the All-Defensive First Team this year, but Bucks guard Jrue Holiday received the second-most first team votes behind Jackson Jr. with 94 votes.

At 35-years-old, Lopez has completely reinvented himself as a player and became the anchor for Milwaukee’s defense, as he led the league in total blocks with 193 blocked shots this season. In his second NBA season, Mobley took a step forward as an all-around defender, registering 119 blocks (6th in NBA) and he finished with the fifth-best defensive rating.

Known for years to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, Jrue Holiday earned his third All-Defensive first team honors and fifth overall All-Defensive team honors. Holiday’s numbers were not amongst the league-leaders in terms of steals, but many players around the league have deemed him the best on-ball defender.

Alex Caruso on started in 36 of the 67 games he played for the Chicago Bulls this season, yet he finds himself earning All-Defensive honors for the first time in his career. Known for being a scrappy on-ball defender, Caruso has made a name for himself on the defensive side of the floor since going undrafted in 2016.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team: ▪️ Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

▪️ Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/Qc5eTBeBkx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

The 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team consists of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

White received the most votes out of any member of the All-Defensive Second Team and really made an impact in any role the Celtics needed him in this season. Evolving into a great perimeter defender, White gives his opponents trouble on or off the ball.

While he will not be returning to the Grizzlies next season, Brooks has always been known to be a hard-nosed defender who does not shy away from physical play.

The same can be said for Green on the Warriors, as he has been the catalyst for Golden State’s defense throughout their championship years. This is Green’s eighth All-Defensive honor, the most out of any player named to the teams this season.

This season was a disaster for the Toronto Raptors, yet O.G. Anunoby took the next step in his career with his first All-Defensive appearance. Anunoby led all players in total steals (128) and steals per game (1.9) this season.

Finishing fourth in the voting for the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year award, Adebayo continues to make his presence felt defensively down in Miami. Bam can defend out on the perimeter or in the paint, which makes him one of the most versatile defenders in the entire NBA.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team: ▪️ Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

▪️ O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

▪️ Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Derrick White, Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/w6wqTa8EFR — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

Notable players who received consideration in the voting for this year’s All-Defensive teams as well include: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Herbert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Nic Claxton (Brooklyn Nets).