As the trade deadline on Thursday gets closer and closer, Arizona Diamondback star Eugenio Suarez looks like the face of the midseason cutoff for deals to be made. At the moment, Suarez is the biggest name that seems to be available, but his status got a bit more complicated on Monday.

Suarez went down with an injury after getting hit by a pitch on Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, who ironically are one of the teams in the market to trade for the slugger. However, X-rays were negative on his injured hand, so it now seems like everything should be okay with a little bit of rest.

On Tuesday before the second game of the series between the Diamondbacks and the Tigers, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo addressed the injury, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

“It’s all very good news,” Lovullo said, per Stavenhagen. “He went for a CT scan today, which gets very bone-specific. That was negative, too. I spoke with him before he left last night, and he was gonna be optimistic, and he got the news that we were looking for.”

Despite the good news, Suarez will not start on Tuesday night against the Tigers as he recovers. However, he could be available off the bench, though it is unclear whether Lovullo would go to him in a position of need.

“I want to say he’s gonna be available to pinch-hit,” Lovullo said, per Stavenhagen. “We just won’t know until he goes out there and tests it.”

The Tigers have made it known that they don't want Suarez to have to leave Detroit after the series between the Diamondbacks and the Tigers concludes, but they have a lot of competition for him around the league. Suarez leads Major League Baseball with 87 RBI this season and has also crushed 36 home runs in 105 games.

It will be a relief for plenty of teams around the league that Suarez is not seriously injured, and it will now be interesting to see if he will be held out entirely on Tuesday. Regardless, Lovullo and company sound like they got what they wanted when the results came back.

