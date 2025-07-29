The Houston Astros have endured a mind-boggling number of injuries this season, leaving them looking for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline. The San Diego Padres have one available in Dylan Cease.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic, something just might work out between the two sides.

“Perhaps it should come as no surprise, then, that Cease is at the top of the Astros’ wish list as the trade deadline nears, according to sources briefed on the team’s discussions,” the pair wrote on Tuesday.

Cease is having a down year by his standards (87 ERA+), but his 4.79 ERA comes with a 3.64 FIP and a league-best 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings. That bodes well for a team hoping Cease can recapture his 2024 form down the stretch; he finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting last year.

If the Astros were to land Cease, he would join Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown atop the rotation with Spencer Arrighetti nearing a MLB return as well.

The problem is the Padres aren't in sell mode. So if they do trade Cease — and he is available — then they would need MLB or MLB-ready talent in return. The Astros don't have much of a farm system to speak of and don't seem likely to part with current position players in San Diego's positions of need.

The Astros are also looking for another bat

With 17 players currently on the injured list, the Astros are also in the market for another bat or two, The Athletic reported.

“The names under consideration include Minnesota Twins infielder Willi Castro, Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy, sources said,” they wrote.

Castro has steadily become a popular name on the trade market over the past few days, and it's easy to see his appeal. The 2024 All-Star is a switch hitter with extensive experience at second base, shortstop and in the outfield. His offensive numbers this year are actually better than they were a year ago, though he is hitting just .184 over his last 20 games.