On December 28, the Detroit Pistons were on the precipice of making some ignominious history, as they were on the cusp of losing their 28th straight game, the longest losing streak in NBA history, as they took on the team with the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics. The Pistons, however, shocked the world, taking a 19-point lead into the halftime interval; this prompted Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma to post a tweet implying just how embarrassing it would be to be the team that snaps the Pistons' losing skid.
Kuzma, perhaps due to his lack of awareness that the Wizards were nearly as bad as the Pistons were at that point, wrote, “At this point its like ‘dont be that team' 🤣.” Now, it's incredible to see how the tables have turned. The Wizards, have, in fact, become “that team”. Following Washington's 134-131 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, the Wizards have now become the team with the worst record in the NBA.
At 9-50, the Wizards are behind the Pistons by a half-game in the win-loss column, prompting a barrage of clowning at Kyle Kuzma's expense.
“The pistons lost the most games in a row and at least for ONE day don't have the worst record in basketball. Kyle Kuzma's team does. That's a delicious script 😂,” one fan wrote on Twitter (X). “Remember when Kyle Kuzma said about not being the team to lose to the Pistons, and now the wizards have the same number of wins? Karma really comes at you hard 🤣,” wrote another.
The 2023-24 Pistons may be the proud owner of the NBA's longest losing streak of all time, but they have played noticeably better basketball since snapping their drought on December 30. Meanwhile, the Wizards continue to dig new depths, and now, they're in the pole position for the best odds in the draft lottery even though Kyle Kuzma has been mostly healthy this season.
Here are other tweets making fun of Kuzma:
“Kyle Kuzma tweeting that dumb s**t was crazy at the time too cause they deada** had like 3 more wins than the pistons at that time.” – @DameDeadAF
“The Detroit Pistons are now 14th in the East someone check on Karl Kuzma 😂😭.” – @tschwartz09