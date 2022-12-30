By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Washington Wizards travel south to face the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The matchup begins a four-game road trip for Washington, which enters the action at Amway Center winners of three straight games. But the Wizards may be forced to play without Bradley Beal once again, who missed his team’s surprising win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Is Bradley Beal playing tonight vs. the Magic?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Bradley Beal injury status vs. Magic

Beal is officially listed as questionable for Friday’s game on Washington’s latest injury report with left hamstring soreness. He left the Wizards’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday in obvious discomfort with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter, his team clinging to a three-point lead.

There was at least some optimism that Beal would be able to play against Phoenix less than 24 hours later, originally listed as questionable on the injury report. However, the team made the shrewd decision to hold off on making Beal available for the second leg of a back-to-back, no doubt wary of the veteran further aggravating his left hamstring issue and being sidelined for an extended stretch.

Beal’s questionable status versus the Magic comes with the caveat that prior reporting indicated he was most likely to play. Given the fickle nature of muscle injuries and Orlando’s multiple suspensions stemming from Wednesday’s fracas with the Detroit Pistons, though, it still wouldn’t be surprising if the Wizards held him out at least one more game.

Beal is averaging 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season, shooting a career-best 52.7% from the field. Washington and Orlando tipoff from Amway Center at 4:00 p.m. PST.

Is Beal playing versus the Magic? We’ll get a much clear answer on that question closer to game time.