The Washington Mystics captured their first WNBA title on Thursday after defeating the Connecticut Sun in a thrilling five-game series. They also earned the adoration of their NBA counterparts.

Washington Wizards stars John Wall and Bradley Beal were in D.C. to watch the Mystics close out the series, and both players lauded the women on the floor for their talent and effort.

Wall told Fred Katz of The Athletic that WNBA players deserve more attention:

“I wouldn’t say we’re going out of our way (to promote the women’s game),” he said. “I think it’s just our love for the game. … I feel like they deserve more than what they get. I had a lot of girls writing me on Instagram talking about appreciating me for supporting the WNBA, but I got to. It’s like, ‘Y’all deserve more than what y’all get.’” “That’s a thing I don’t respect that I speak on, because if you look at women, what’s the difference for them going through high school and then getting a scholarship to go play softball, volleyball, tennis, whatever, basketball, whatever — but why don’t they have a lot of professional sports for them? That’s taken away from them,” he said.

Beal's admiration for women in basketball goes back to his childhood, when his mother taught him how to play the game at a young age.

The Wizards and Mystics are both owned by Monumental Sports and Entertainment, and there is somewhat of a unique closeness between the two teams unlike any other pairing in sports.