Steph Curry is looking ahead to his 16th NBA Season and wants to win another championship with the Warriors. As a result, he is still going all out to ensure he remains in tip top shape.

On Monday, a video was released on Instagram showcasing Curry's endurance as he was seen running out in the middle of nowhere.

Warriors star Steph Curry putting in the work in the offseason

Last season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. The Warriors were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.

In 2024, Curry's year was mostly defined by his exploits during the Paris Olympics. He scored 36 points in the gold medal game against the France in which the U.S. won 98-87 for their fifth consecutive gold medal.

Altogether, Curry had eight three pointers. Most notably, it was the “gold dagger” in the fourth quarter that led to the now famous “night-night” celebration.

Additionally, Curry won the NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award winner. Also, he led the league in free throw percentage (.933) for the fifth time in his career.

Curry, 37, remains one of the top players in the NBA. He has been in the league since 2008 coming out of Davidson College.

Along the way, he's arguably become the best pure shooter of his generation. He's also won four NBA championships with the Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022).

The work ethic of Steph Curry

Curry is one of the hardest working players in the league. If anything, due to his age, he has to go above and beyond to ensure he's still got it.

He's famous for supposedly shooting 1,000 shots a day. Furthermore, Curry continues to adjust his game with some new moves.

Additionally, Warriors coach Steve Kerr described Curry's workout routine as working like “clockwork”. Curry is frequently present at the gym, weight room, and training room.

Also, he remains the leader of the Warriors.