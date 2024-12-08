The Washington Wizards haven’t had much to cheer about this season. They hold the worst record in the NBA so far at 3-18. Coming into their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Wizards were on a 16 game losing streak. But all it took was a little bit of Wizards franchise history from Jordan Poole to snap the streak.

The Wizards got a 122-113 win over the Nuggets behind Jordan Poole’s history-making stat-line of 39 points eight assists and nine made three-point shots, as per StatMamba. Nobody in franchise history has put up those numbers before.

The nine three-pointers were a career-high for Poole. Overall, he finished with 39 points, five rebounds and eight assists. He shot 12-0f-26 from the field, 9-of-20 from the three-point line and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Poole had a so-so season last year, his first with the Wizards, following an offseason trade with the Golden State Warriors. This season, although the Wizards have been tops in the sweepstakes for the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, Poole’s play has rebounded a bit.

This season, he’s appeared in 18 games, at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 20.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 43.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Poole’s three-point percentage of 40.6 percent is a career-high. He’s averaging around 7.4 attempts from three-point range, which is the third-highest mark in his career. With the exception of his rookie year in 2019-20, Poole has been a double digit scorer in the NBA.

The former No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Warriors, Poole was a key contributor during Golden State’s 2022 championship run. He is in the second year of a four-year contract extension he signed with the Warriors prior to the trade.