During Friday's preseason game between the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, a scary moment occurred when Lions safety Morice Norris went down with a serious head injury in the fourth quarter. Norris was down for several minutes, and the two teams ultimately agreed to suspend the rest of the game out of respect for the injured player.

Recently, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Norris' condition after the frightening play.

“”Obviously, Mo's back with us. He's doing well,” Campbell said on Monday, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It's good to have him back and he's good. He's in concussion protocol. We're gonna take it nice and easy here to make sure he's good over the next, call it 10 to 14 days and reassess, so that's good news.”

Norris was injured while attempting to bring down Falcons running back Nathan Carter, and was ultimately carted off the field and taken to an ambulance.

Campbell also spoke on what went into his and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris' decision to suspend the rest of the game.

“Raheem and I agreed that was what we were going to do. We talked to [NFL official] Shawn Hochuli, who let us know that ‘the game was still on.' And we communicated with each other,” Campbell said. “We told Shawn we'd be taking knees, and he said, ‘I understand.' And that's the way it went, and the game was called.”

After the injury, players from both teams joined hands in support of Norris as he was carted off the field, and he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, before rejoining the Lions at their practice facility two days later, per ESPN.

He later thanked fans on social media for their support.

The Lions' next preseason game will take place on Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.