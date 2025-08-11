The Milwaukee Brewers (73-44) have galvanized an entire state, captivating fans with their fundamentally-sound yet exciting brand of baseball. While becoming the first team to win 70 games this season, this franchise has connected with Cream City on a deeper level. Whether it is because of its undying grit or manager Pat Murphy's authenticity, this ballclub has garnered legions of undying supporters.

If one wanted to verify that claim, all they had to do was take a look at the home crowd during Sunday's thrilling comeback win over the New York Mets. Despite severe flooding affecting Milwaukee, 33,700 people piled into American Family Field. The Brewers made sure they did not regret making the trip. William Contreras hit two home runs and Isaac Collins smashed a walk-off dinger in the ninth inning to erase a 5-0 deficit and gift the squad its ninth straight victory.

The Brew Crew is a National League-best 39-20 when playing in its domain, and that home-field advantage seemed particularly evident in this last battle. Just ask those who experienced it firsthand. The stadium is brimming with pride and gratitude, and those feelings are reciprocal.

“I honestly didn’t know if fans were going to be able to make it, and they showed out,” Collins said, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “I love playing for this team and for this city.” The 28-year-old rookie enjoyed a historic outing and is now batting .295 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs and an .843 OPS through 96 games this season.

Murphy echoed Collins' sentiment and noted the unprecedented amount of enthusiasm he personally witnessed on Sunday.

“I’ve been here 10 years, that’s the best environment that I’ve seen,” the reigning National League Manager of the Year said on what was the debut day of Murph's Pocket Pancakes. “I don’t know if we added seats or something, I don’t pay too much attention up there. It just seems louder. Wilder.”

There are 12 inches of rain in some parts of Milwaukee, so Brewers fans and the American Family Field staff deserve their due for getting to the ballpark. And the team deserves its due for giving people an escape during a time of crisis. Thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is enduring these floods.

Baseball's feel-good story of the year will try to spread more positivity when it welcomes in the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-68) on Monday night.