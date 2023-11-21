Jordan Poole committed yet another mind-boggling mistake in the Wizards loss to the Bucks that has made him a popular target on social media

The Washington Wizards were expected to be bad after trading away Bradley Beal this past offseason, but nobody expected them to crawl out to a 2-11 start on the year. Not much has gone right for the Wizards, and a guy who has pretty accurately summed up their season is Jordan Poole. Poole was expected to be Washington's leader on offense after getting traded off of the Golden State Warriors, but he's been a complete mess to start the new season.

Even after his 30-point outburst against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, Jordan Poole's per-game numbers to start the year have been dreadful (16.6 PPG, 3.5 APG, 2.4 RPG, 39.6 FG%). Poole has been getting roasted by fans, whether it be for his poor play on the court, or a viral video of him not engaging with his team during a timeout. Now, another foolish mistake from Poole, which saw him run 12 seconds off the clock late in the fourth quarter while they were trailing to the Bucks, has led to him getting flamed by fans again.

While trailing by 10 in the 4th Quarter, Jordan Poole ran about 12 seconds off the game-clock on his own team 😬 (via @ImABallJunkie)pic.twitter.com/zk0ils8aFG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

Jordan Poole was trying to help his team out here by letting the ball roll, but he didn't recognize that the clock was still running, and ended up hurting Washington instead. It didn't really matter, considering the Wizards still lost by 13 points, but these sorts of strange mistakes are becoming all too common for Poole.

Fans are quickly turning on Poole amid his slow start to the season, and this incident likely won't help swing the public opinion back in his favor. It's great to see that Poole managed to score 30 points for the first time this season, but it's clear that he still has a long way to go to find his form in his first season with the Wizards.