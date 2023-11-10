Even after trading away Jordan Poole to the Wizards, Poole has remained a source of frustration for Warriors fans.

There has been much debate as to whether or not the Golden State Warriors made the right move by giving up on Jordan Poole after a tumultuous 2022-23 season. Poole, after all, was supposed to be one of the team's foundational stars the further Stephen Curry went into his 30s, and now, here he is, finding himself exiled to the Washington Wizards in the trade that brought Chris Paul to the Bay Area.

But Poole appears to be taking this “exile” in stride; after all, despite being just 24 years old, the Wizards combo guard can already call himself an NBA champion and he's also, barring an unforeseen battle with financial mismanagement, set for life after he signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors during the 2022 offseason.

Now, Jordan Poole is more than content with where he is in his career, which may rub Warriors fans the wrong way since they might perceive it as him being complacent and having a lack of hunger now that his legacy is now set in stone after a triumphant 2021-22 campaign with the Dubs.

“It’s a bit different, too, like, once your contract is signed and once you got a ring. Essentially everything that needed to be done in Golden State got done. I got a ring. Made sure my family is straight. A good situation to come in [to Washington] and just kind of have my own team, play my own type of basketball,” Poole said, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Playing his own type of basketball hasn't exactly translated to much success for Jordan Poole, which will both cause some mixed feelings for Warriors fans. On one hand, they will be happy to see someone who was reckless with the ball and someone with wild shot selection ply his trade for another team. On the other hand, they'll be frustrated as well, as they know just how talented Poole can be when he reins in his worst instincts.

Poole has shot poorly in his first few games as a member of the Wizards, and his “JP-Kuz sauce” duo with Kyle Kuzma has yet to bear any tangible fruit apart from a few misguided lobs off the backboard. And given Poole's comments, his fire to improve may very well be quelled for good.