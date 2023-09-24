The Golden State Warriors made a controversial move this offseason when they pulled off a trade with the Washington Wizards sending out Jordan Poole in exchange for Chris Paul. Poole had emerged as a budding star and had earned himself a significant new contract. Following his preseason scuffle with Draymond Green, it was assumed that Poole's time with the Warriors was on edge. Jordan Poole's overall numbers slipped a bit after a breakout year helping the Warriors to the 2022 NBA championship. On a recent appearance on JJ Redick's podcast, ‘The Old Man & The Three,' Poole's former Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala detailed some of Poole's frustrations that led up to the trade.

“It was a hinderance to Jordan Poole. Jordan was like, ‘why can't I go out and be free like them?' Yeah he doesn't have four rings, he has one. But he won us a game in the finals. He did do that, he won us Game 5. And so he's coming back like, ‘no, I've shown y'all that, give me some freedom. And I'm second on the team in scoring. So why should I have to be the guy that has to dial back?'” Andre Iguodala said.

Last season, despite having lower efficiency numbers than the 2021-22 season, Poole was still the Warriors third-leading scorer behind only Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Jordan Poole will now get the chance at a bigger opportunity with the Wizards this season after the trade.