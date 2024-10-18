The Washington Wizards held an open practice at Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, allowing students to interact with players. Point guard Jordan Poole, who is now in his second year with the team, reflected on the experience.

Poole enjoyed being a “positive outlet,” via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

“Like I said, just being able to give back and be open,” Poole said. “Enjoy the experience, be present, be in the moment. Really trying to be a positive outlet for all the kids that are here.”

Poole hung out with the kids in the bleachers for a while, providing them with a memory that'll last a lifetime.

“I just went over there and sat down in the bleachers with some of the kids and just chopping it with them, seeing what they were talking about. They be asking for money and stuff, but I told them I don't got my wallet out,” he said with a smile. “Nah, it's just cool, 'cause they never get to talk to you, right? They're never able to get so close, and just the confidence that they have to ask questions like you would at any kid your age is pretty cool.”

Poole's quality time with the local youth was a moment that put the game of basketball into perspective. While the NBA world is a cutthroat business, the sport itself is meant to inspire the youth and teach them positive values.

Poole said as much at the event, via NBC Sports' Jalen Stubbs.

“Inspiring them, being an inspiration. Show that you're never too big for the moment, never too big for the present, continue to have humility,” Poole said. “When you get the opportunity to talk to kids that are sitting in the seats you used to sit in, it can go a long way. It gives so much hope, and that's really why we do it.”

The heartwarming event helped the team mentally reset after a 131-92 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets. What do Poole and company need to work on with the regular season approaching?

Wizards must have consistent movement offensively

With Poole now the permanent point guard, he has the responsibility of facilitating the offense and making sure multiple players get scoring opportunities. With Washington focused on developing young talent, the last thing it needs is an iso-heavy attack with Poole and Kyle Kuzma jacking up a majority of the shots.

Wizards fans have one more chance to see their new-look team in action before the regular season starts when the team hosts the New York Knicks on Friday night.