After four years with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole is now heading to the Washington Wizards. The Dubs moved him to bring in Chris Paul, sending him to a rebuilding Washington squad that will give him a lot of room to show what he learned from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Poole became an unofficial Splash Brother during his time with the Warriors, absorbing lots of knowledge from Curry and Thompson. As he moves onto a new chapter of his career with the Wizards, he knows he can still lean on them for help.

"I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them and just have a conversation. That doesn't go anywhere. If anything, I just know the plays that they run." Jordan Poole on his relationship with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 💯 (via @Hoop_District)pic.twitter.com/ZwsRZhJEjG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 9, 2023

“Those are the two greatest shooters of all time, in my opinion, personally,” Poole said when asked how the Warriors stars helped him evolve as a player. “It's just things that you learn in practice, in the game, on the road that you wouldn’t be able to learn not being in the mix. And I’m thankful for that. I'm grateful for that. You learn, you apply it to what your skill set [is], the things that you want to be able to be good at.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I also built a relationship to where I can ask them. I can text Steph. I can text Klay,” the Wizards guard continued. “I can call them and just have a conversation. That doesn't leave, that doesn’t go anywhere. If anything, I just know the plays that they run.”

For obvious reasons, Poole seems to be way cooler with Curry and Thompson than he is with Draymond Green. Poole developed with the Warriors but getting punched by Green and then seeing the franchise back him up surely made it hard to carry on the relationship. After a rough season, Poole has the chance to make his own path.

The good feelings between Curry and Poole are reciprocated. Curry sent a long farewell message to Poole after the trade. “You grew up right in front of everybody’s face…I can’t wait to see you blossom, big fella. Can’t wait to see you shine in your own situation,” he said.

Learning under such legends will certainly help Jordan Poole as he goes out on his own with the Wizards.