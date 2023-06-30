At first glance, the Golden State Warriors don't look like the ideal on-court fit for Chris Paul, as much of a seasoned veteran as he may be. The Warriors' offensive system doesn't exactly rely on a single player commandeering the offense. They love to swing the ball, with players in constant motion maximizing the game-breaking gravity of Stephen Curry. But the Warriors coaching staff, led by Steve Kerr, certainly agreed to the Paul trade with the intention of maximizing the 38-year old floor general's skillset.

As Anthony Slater of The Athletic pointed out during an appearance on Michael Scotto's HoopsHype podcast, the Warriors aren't stuck playing in a certain way. The Warriors became flexible, adapting their playstyle depending on their personnel. As Warriors fans won't forget anytime soon, Shaun Livingston and David West loved to play from the high post, slowing down the pace at least relative to the breakneck speed with which the starters play.

Thus, with Chris Paul around, it's not too much of a stretch to think that the Warriors, especially in bench units alongside Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, could play in the veteran point guard's preferred pace, walking it down the court and running the pick-and-roll to his heart's content.

Slater even pointed out that Paul's playmaking could bring out the best in the Warriors youngsters, who should receive better looks without Jordan Poole's oftentimes baffling shot selection around to complicate matters.

Still, given what the Dubs had to give up for Chris Paul, his fit with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be interesting to watch — perhaps CP3 could even flourish in a role similar to the one Draymond Green plays (tons of dribble handoffs and working from the high post).