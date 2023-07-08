Washington Wizards new guard Jordan Poole was recently asked about an incident that transpired last season with the Golden State Warriors, when he was punched by then-teammate Draymond Green. The incident led many to wonder how much of an impact it left on Golden State's 2022-23 season. Poole, however, decided to sidestep the question and praise his new teammate Kyle Kuzma.

“We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz, great duo,” Poole said, via Anthony Slater. “Help a new team, lead an entire group of guys. It's a challenge that we're up for.”

Jordan Poole is prepared to start a new chapter in his career. He unquestionably enjoyed plenty of good moments with the Warriors, including winning a championship. He emerged as a star but the Draymond Green punch was a major talking point last year. It became clear that moving on was probably best for all parties involved.

Jordan Poole: Fresh start with the Wizards

Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points per game during the 2022-23 campaign which was his career-best. He also shot 43 percent from the field and just 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. His efficiency was lacking and it hurt the Warriors, especially in the playoffs when he took a major step back.

Now Poole is preparing to play for a brand new team. The Wizards will have a difficult time competing, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Poole take a step forward in Washington. He will play an impactful role for his new team and will be looked upon as one of their stars.