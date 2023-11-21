Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is going through one of the worst starts to his young career, as he can't seem to snap out of a shooting slump with his new team. Poole hasn't been nearly effective since leaving Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors, and current teammate Kyle Kuzma doesn't think that's a coincidence, as he explained to reporters via Hoop District.

Wizards teammates support Poole during struggles

Kyle Kuzma is correct that there's a lot more pressure — and defensive attention — put on your shoulders when you're the top-scoring option for a team. Poole benefited greatly from all the spacing and defensive attention his Golden State teammates provided, and that hasn't been the same in Washington. Poole is of course very capable of getting his own buckets, but he's been pressing the action early on during his tenure with the Wizards.

Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole Wizards

RECOMMENDED
multiple ACTION shots of Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) with fire in eyes in one of them
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma's mom reveals hilarious triple-double prayer for son vs. Bucks

Rexwell Villas ·

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo as Mr. Miyagi, with Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly as Daniel-san
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drops sage advice for Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma shows support for Jordan Poole, Wizards vs. Bucks
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma gets real on Jordan Poole amid struggles: 'Step in the right direction'

Christopher Smith ·

Poole is averaging just 16.6 points a game on less than 40 percent field goal shooting and just 28.4 percent from behind the arc. By every possible means it's been a disappointing start to the year for both Poole and the Wizards, but even while his teammates are preaching patience, you have to wonder how much longer Poole will actually be in Washington. NBA insider Marc Stein recently commented that he believes Washington may be just trying to build up Poole's trade value before dealing him, but Poole hasn't held up his end of the bargain so far this season.

We'll see if Poole can turn it around for the Wizards, and if the rumors surrounding Poole's future in Washington start picking up as trade season approaches soon around the league.