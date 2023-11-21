Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma explained why Jordan Poole is struggling since coming to Washington this season.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is going through one of the worst starts to his young career, as he can't seem to snap out of a shooting slump with his new team. Poole hasn't been nearly effective since leaving Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors, and current teammate Kyle Kuzma doesn't think that's a coincidence, as he explained to reporters via Hoop District.

"When you're coming from being a 3rd and 4th option… And you're coming into a new situation where you're more of the focal point, it's tough sometimes because that's a lot of responsibility." Kyle Kuzma on Jordan Poole 🗣️ (via @Hoop_District)

pic.twitter.com/aV8xdEvj8m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

Wizards teammates support Poole during struggles

Kyle Kuzma is correct that there's a lot more pressure — and defensive attention — put on your shoulders when you're the top-scoring option for a team. Poole benefited greatly from all the spacing and defensive attention his Golden State teammates provided, and that hasn't been the same in Washington. Poole is of course very capable of getting his own buckets, but he's been pressing the action early on during his tenure with the Wizards.

Poole is averaging just 16.6 points a game on less than 40 percent field goal shooting and just 28.4 percent from behind the arc. By every possible means it's been a disappointing start to the year for both Poole and the Wizards, but even while his teammates are preaching patience, you have to wonder how much longer Poole will actually be in Washington. NBA insider Marc Stein recently commented that he believes Washington may be just trying to build up Poole's trade value before dealing him, but Poole hasn't held up his end of the bargain so far this season.

We'll see if Poole can turn it around for the Wizards, and if the rumors surrounding Poole's future in Washington start picking up as trade season approaches soon around the league.