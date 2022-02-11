The Washington Wizards were one of the main teams involved in trades just hours before the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline. On Thursday, the Wizards completed trades with two different teams. They traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans for Dallas Mavericks’ center Kristaps Porzingis. Washington also acquired Vernon Carey Jr., Ish Smith, and a second-round pick in exchange for Montrezl Harrell.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is one of few Wizards players that came out of the trades unscathed. He provided the public with insight following the blockbuster trades, and mentioned that “agendas and egos” came into play.

NBC Sports Washington Wizards reporter Chase Hughes tweeted KCP’s quote Friday morning.

KCP on what went wrong for the pre-deadline Wizards: "Guys] were complaining about minutes, not getting the ball, not touching it… [After 10-3] everybody started getting comfortable, I feel like a lot of agendas and egos took over the goal that we wanted." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 11, 2022

According to the Wizards small forward, multiple teammates were unhappy with the time they were given on the floor, and, when they did get minutes, how often they got the ball.

While KCP didn’t mention the two by name, it’s likely that he was referring to his former teammates, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and center Montrezl Harrell. Dinwiddie has the third most time per game for the Wizards with an average of 30.2 minutes each game. Only Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have more minutes per game than him.

Meanwhile, Harrell had the sixth most minute per game in Washington this season. The center averaged 24.3 minutes a game, five minutes less than Caldwell-Pope and six minutes less than Dinwiddie.